Human Rights Observatory

UK: Setting Aside Rights when Inconvenient

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Hospital workers remember their colleagues who have died from coronavirus and call on UK health authorities to provide personal protective equipment at University College Hospital in London, April 2020. ©2020 Matt Dunham/ AP Photo (London) – The United Kingdom government’s response to major challenges in 2020, often set aside human rights and sought to bypass the institutions that protect them, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2021. An inconsistent approach to promoting human rights in foreign policy undermined the country’s positive foreign policy initiatives. …


© Human Rights Watch -


