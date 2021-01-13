Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Respect Rights Amid Pandemic, Economic Downturn

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A nurse holds hands with a Covid-19 patient at the intensive care unit of Casal Palocco hospital in Rome, October 20, 2020.  ©2020 Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP (Brussels) – The Covid-19 pandemic had a profound impact on the lives and rights of people across the European Union, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2021.     The disease and the economic consequences of lockdowns exacerbated discrimination and marginalization. In some cases, the pandemic served as a pretext for governments to consolidate power, advance anti-rights policies, restrict…


