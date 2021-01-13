Tolerance.ca
Indonesia: Weak Public Health Response to Covid-19

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Students and laborers protest against a new job creation law that hinders labor rights, Bandung, Indonesia, October 8, 2020. © 2020 Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images (Jakarta) – The Indonesian government responded slowly and insufficiently to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, focusing instead on a jobs law that will harm labor rights and the environment, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2021. The response of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s government to the Covid-19 pandemic was weak, with low testing and tracing rates, and little transparency. The impact…


