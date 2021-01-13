Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: Rights Violations Intensify

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Vietnamese Political Detainees: Pham Doan Trang; Can Thi Theu and her sons Trinh Ba Phuong and Trinh Ba Tu; Dinh Thi Thu Thuy; Pham Chi Dung; Nguyen Tuong Thuy; Le Huu Minh Tuan; Tran Duc Thach © 2020 Private (New York, January 13, 2021) – Vietnamese authorities increased restrictions on basic political and civil rights in 2020, especially freedom of expression and association, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2021. The tightening of restrictions on free expression appears to be linked to the National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, scheduled…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


