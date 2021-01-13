The Oxford vaccine has unique advantages, as does Pfizer's. Using both is Australia's best strategy
By Kylie Quinn, Vice-Chancellor's Research Fellow, School of Health and Biomedical Sciences, RMIT University
Holly Seale, Associate professor, UNSW
Margie Danchin, Associate Professor, University of Melbourne, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
The best approach for protecting everyone’s health will require us to provide different vaccines to different people according to need and availability.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 13, 2021