Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia's aviation safety has improved, but a lot remains to be done

By Volodymyr Bilotkach, Associate Professor, Singapore Institute of Technology
Share this article
The Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 disaster serves as a warning for aviation safety regulators, not only in Indonesia but worldwide.

Four minutes after taking off from Jakarta in heavy rain on January 9, the Boeing 737-500 nosedived into the ocean, killing all 62 passengers and crew. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

The tragedy has naturally raised questions about Indonesia’s air safety standards. Over the past decade the nation has done much to improve them. But more still remains to be done. As commercial aviation recovers from its COVID stall, regulators will…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Worried about Earth's future? Well, the outlook is worse than even scientists can grasp
~ Why is it so offensive to say 'all lives matter'?
~ US House of Representatives begins debate on Trump removal
~ US House of Representatives begins debate on Trump removal
~ Biden and power by force, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Despite being permanently banned, Trump's prolific Twitter record lives on
~ Sydney Festival review: Sunshine Super Girl is destined to become a legacy piece of Australian theatre
~ US House of Representatives begins debate on Trump removal
~ Film review: in My Salinger Year, hope and optimism win out
~ Net-zero, carbon-neutral, carbon-negative ... confused by all the carbon jargon? Then read this
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter