Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Despite being permanently banned, Trump's prolific Twitter record lives on

By Audrey Courty, PhD candidate, School of Humanities, Languages and Social Science, Griffith University
Share this article
The more than 26,000 tweets posted during Trump's presidency are now a matter of public record. They've been archived and could be used against him in the future.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Worried about Earth's future? Well, the outlook is worse than even scientists can grasp
~ Why is it so offensive to say 'all lives matter'?
~ US House of Representatives begins debate on Trump removal
~ US House of Representatives begins debate on Trump removal
~ Biden and power by force, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Indonesia's aviation safety has improved, but a lot remains to be done
~ Sydney Festival review: Sunshine Super Girl is destined to become a legacy piece of Australian theatre
~ US House of Representatives begins debate on Trump removal
~ Film review: in My Salinger Year, hope and optimism win out
~ Net-zero, carbon-neutral, carbon-negative ... confused by all the carbon jargon? Then read this
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter