Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Worried about Earth's future? Well, the outlook is worse than even scientists can grasp

By Corey J. A. Bradshaw, Matthew Flinders Professor of Global Ecology and Models Theme Leader for the ARC Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage, Flinders University
Daniel T. Blumstein, Professor in the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology and the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, University of California, Los Angeles
Paul Ehrlich, President, Center for Conservation Biology, Bing Professor of Population Studies, Stanford University
Share this article
Humanity is destroying Earth’s ability to support complex life. But coming to grips with the magnitude of the problem is hard, even for experts.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why is it so offensive to say 'all lives matter'?
~ US House of Representatives begins debate on Trump removal
~ US House of Representatives begins debate on Trump removal
~ Biden and power by force, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Indonesia's aviation safety has improved, but a lot remains to be done
~ Despite being permanently banned, Trump's prolific Twitter record lives on
~ Sydney Festival review: Sunshine Super Girl is destined to become a legacy piece of Australian theatre
~ US House of Representatives begins debate on Trump removal
~ Film review: in My Salinger Year, hope and optimism win out
~ Net-zero, carbon-neutral, carbon-negative ... confused by all the carbon jargon? Then read this
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter