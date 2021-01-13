Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why is it so offensive to say 'all lives matter'?

By Karen Stollznow, Research fellow, Griffith University
Share this article
This week acting Australian Prime Minister Michael McCormack uttered a controversial phrase.

Defending previous comments in which he compared the Capitol riots to the Black Lives Matter protests, he asserted,

All lives matter.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Worried about Earth's future? Well, the outlook is worse than even scientists can grasp
~ US House of Representatives begins debate on Trump removal
~ US House of Representatives begins debate on Trump removal
~ Biden and power by force, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Indonesia's aviation safety has improved, but a lot remains to be done
~ Despite being permanently banned, Trump's prolific Twitter record lives on
~ Sydney Festival review: Sunshine Super Girl is destined to become a legacy piece of Australian theatre
~ US House of Representatives begins debate on Trump removal
~ Film review: in My Salinger Year, hope and optimism win out
~ Net-zero, carbon-neutral, carbon-negative ... confused by all the carbon jargon? Then read this
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter