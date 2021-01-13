Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Film review: in My Salinger Year, hope and optimism win out

By Anne Maxwell, Professor, School of Culture and Communication, University of Melbourne
Share this article
Based on Joanna Rakoff's memoir of working for JD Salinger's agent, the film lacks some of the wit but none of the heart of Joanna's story.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ US House of Representatives begins debate on Trump removal
~ US House of Representatives begins debate on Trump removal
~ Biden and power by force, by Thierry Meyssan
~ US House of Representatives begins debate on Trump removal
~ Net-zero, carbon-neutral, carbon-negative ... confused by all the carbon jargon? Then read this
~ What's at stake for NZ in Australia’s case against China at the World Trade Organisation?
~ Enjoy them while you can? The ecotourism challenge facing Australia's favourite islands
~ At impeachment hearing, lawmakers will deliberate over a deadly weapon used in the attack on Capitol Hill – President Trump's words
~ Birds sniff out potential mates who are genetically different
~ You could break espionage laws on social media without realising it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter