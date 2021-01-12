Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Net-zero, carbon-neutral, carbon-negative .. confused by all the carbon jargon? Then read this

By Jessica Allen, Senior Lecturer and DECRA Fellow, University of Newcastle
Countries around the world are taking steps to tackle climate change and become net-zero emitters of carbon dioxide (CO₂) by 2050. Most recently, Joe Biden’s presidential election win means the US is the latest nation to adopt the goal.

So what does net-zero mean? Completely eliminating all greenhouse gas emissions? Not necessarily. The “net” part of net-zero means…


