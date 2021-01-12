Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

3 lessons from musical improvisation to help navigate 2021

By Ajay Heble, Professor, School of English and Theatre Studies, University of Guelph
Share this article
Improvisation asks us to trust that surprise will teach us something. As we enter a new year and a post-pandemic landscape, musical improvisation offers inspiration.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Birds sniff out potential mates who are genetically different
~ You could break espionage laws on social media without realising it
~ How can America heal from the Trump era? Lessons from Germany's transformation into a prosperous democracy after Nazi rule
~ Net-zero, carbon-neutral, carbon-negative .. confused by all the carbon jargon? Then read this
~ Artificial intelligence can deepen social inequality. Here are 5 ways to help prevent this
~ Anti-nutrients – they're part of a normal diet and not as scary as they sound
~ These tiny oceanic creatures are essential to tackling climate change
~ Why the flag of South Vietnam flew at US Capitol siege
~ USA: RSF appoints Anna K. Nelson as new Executive Director
~ Cyclone Chalane hit Mozambique, leaving much less damage than previous storms
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter