Human Rights Observatory

USA: RSF appoints Anna K. Nelson as new Executive Director

By robing
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) announces the appointment of Anna K. Nelson as the new Executive Director of RSF USA, serving as the Head of RSF’s Office covering the United States, Canada, and the English-speaking Carribean. Ms. Nelson will direct the organization’s mission to protect and defend journalists working both internationally and in the U.S., and will lead its team of Washington D.C.-based staff.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


