Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why are more children in school now than during the first lockdown?

By Edward Cartwright, Professor of Economics, De Montfort University
With families back in lockdown around the UK, it has immediately become apparent that the popular response to coronavirus restrictions in 2021 is very different to that of March 2020.

During the first lockdown, schools were attended by a very small number of vulnerable children and those of key workers. Today, though the rules are similar, attendance rates of over 50% are being reported by some schools.

Such high attendance is a concern – it means schools will continue to be a source of transmission…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


