Human Rights Observatory

A brief history of the term ‘president-elect’ in the United States

By Mark Satta, Assistant Professor of Philosophy, Wayne State University
On Jan. 20, Joe Biden will be sworn in as president of the United States. Until then, he is president-elect of the United States.

But what exactly does it mean to be president-elect of the United States?

As a lawyer and philosopher who studies word meaning, I have researched the meaning and history of the term “president-elect” using publicly available resources like the Corpus of Historical American English – a searchable database of over 400…


© The Conversation -


