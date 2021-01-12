Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How self-proclaimed 'prophets' from a growing Christian movement provided religious motivation for the Jan. 6 events at the US Capitol

By Brad Christerson, Professor of Sociology, Biola University
Share this article
A scholar of religion explains a growing Christian movement that believes Trump was part of God's plan to bring heaven to Earth.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Some kindergartners are more likely later to be heavy users of online tech, according to new research
~ How does Wi-Fi work? An electrical engineer explains
~ Apollo landers, Neil Armstrong's bootprint and other human artifacts on Moon officially protected by new US law
~ A brief history of the term ‘president-elect’ in the United States
~ Executions don't deter murder, despite the Trump administration's push
~ Biden plans to fight climate change in a way no U.S. president has done before
~ Big Tech's rejection of Parler shuts down a site favored by Trump supporters – and used by participants in the US Capitol insurrection
~ I spoke to 99 big thinkers about what our 'world after coronavirus' might look like – this is what I learned
~ Through her divisive rhetoric, Education Secretary DeVos leaves a troubled legacy of her own
~ Capitol riots: Ashli Babbitt and the far-right radicalisation of women
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter