Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Giant firms have hidden borrowing advantage that has helped keep them on top for decades – new research

By Sandy Brian Hager, Senior Lecturer in International Political Economy, City, University of London
Joseph Baines, Lecturer in International Political Economy, King's College London
When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, it seemed like the day of reckoning for over-stretched corporate borrowers was finally at hand. For years, pundits and policymakers had been warning about a dangerous build-up of the debt of “non-financial firms”, meaning all those that aren’t in finance, insurance or property.

According to an OECD…


