Human Rights Observatory

Are sleep trackers accurate? Here's what researchers currently know

By Matthew Reid, Post Doctoral Researcher, University of Oxford
An estimated one in three people report regular sleep complaints. So it’s hardly surprising people are more concerned than ever about getting enough sleep. This blossoming interest has seen an explosion of sleep trackers which measure how many hours of sleep you get each night. But these devices may not be as accurate or useful as they claim.

As we sleep, we go through cycles of “deep”, “light” and “rapid eye movement” (REM) sleep. The “deep” portion of our sleep…


© The Conversation -


