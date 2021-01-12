Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No, Twitter is not censoring Donald Trump. Free speech is not guaranteed if it harms others

By Katharine Gelber, Professor of Politics and Public Policy, The University of Queensland
Share this article
The suggestion Trump has been censored is simply wrong. It misleads the public into believing all 'free speech' claims have equal merit. They do not.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Asking people to prepare for fire is pointless if they can't afford to do it. It's time we subsidised fire prevention
~ With COVID-19 mutating and surging, NZ urgently needs to tighten border controls
~ Vic, QLD and NSW are managing COVID outbreaks in their own ways. But all are world-standard
~ Next UN Chief Should Fully Commit to Human Rights
~ Democrats move toward impeachment
~ Democrats move toward impeachment
~ Democrats move toward impeachment
~ 14 billion litres of untreated wastewater is created each day in developing countries, but we don't know where it all goes
~ Netflix's 'Bridgerton': A romanticized portrayal of Britain at the dawn of modernity
~ Facebook antitrust battle escalates tensions between government, Big Tech
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter