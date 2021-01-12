Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vic, QLD and NSW are managing COVID outbreaks in their own ways. But all are world-standard

By Hassan Vally, Associate Professor, La Trobe University
It hasn’t been the start to 2021 many of us wanted. In the past three weeks Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales have dealt with fresh COVID outbreaks, but it’s worth remembering each have faced unique challenges, and tackled them in different ways.

Despite their differences, however, all three have been clear about their intention to aggressively suppress transmission, and all have been effective in their responses.

Significant challenges remain, including the vexed issues of how we define hotspots, manage state borders and deal with threats posed by new COVID strains.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


~ Asking people to prepare for fire is pointless if they can't afford to do it. It's time we subsidised fire prevention
~ With COVID-19 mutating and surging, NZ urgently needs to tighten border controls
~ Next UN Chief Should Fully Commit to Human Rights
~ 14 billion litres of untreated wastewater is created each day in developing countries, but we don't know where it all goes
~ Netflix's 'Bridgerton': A romanticized portrayal of Britain at the dawn of modernity
~ Facebook antitrust battle escalates tensions between government, Big Tech
~ The U.S. Capitol violence could happen in Canada — here are 3 ways to prevent it
