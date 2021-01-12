Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Next UN Chief Should Fully Commit to Human Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to the press at UN Headquarters in New York, November 20, 2020.  © 2020 Lev Radin/Sipa via AP Images This year, United Nations member countries will decide who will be the organization’s next secretary-general when Antonio Guterres’ term ends on December 31.  Whoever assumes the role on January 1, 2022 should fully commit to improving the world body’s performance on upholding human rights. It’s crucial that the selection process is competitive and transparent.  News agencies are reporting that Guterres will…


© Human Rights Watch -


