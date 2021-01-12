Tolerance.ca
Democrats move toward impeachment

US President Donald looks to become the first President in United States history to face second articles of impeachment in a Democrat-led effort to remove him from office. Many Trump supporters disagree – saying the move goes against President-elect Joe Biden’s call for unity among a very polarized electorate. What does the latest development mean for the future of both political parties? And crisis in South Africa's chess community.


© Voice of America -


