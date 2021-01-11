Facebook antitrust battle escalates tensions between government, Big Tech
By Jeremy Shtern, Associate Professor, Communication and Culture, Ryerson University
Ope Akanbi, Assistant Professor, Professional Communication, Ryerson University
Steph Hill, PhD Candidate, Communication and Culture, Ryerson University
American antitrust proceedings against Facebook represent a dramatic pivot, one that aligns the U.S. government with the global movement seeking greater public oversight of Big Tech.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 11, 2021