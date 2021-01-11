The U.S. Capitol violence could happen in Canada — here are 3 ways to prevent it
By Robert Danisch, Associate Professor & Chair, Department of Communication Arts, University of Waterloo
William Keith, Professor, Rhetoric and Professional Communication, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
As the raid on the U.S. Capitol has shown, some kinds of rhetoric can set fire to the world — and it exists in Canada, too. Here's how to tamp it down and focus on positive forms of rhetoric.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 11, 2021