Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Clive Palmer must now ask himself: would China's 'bastards' buy a mine from him?

By Kenneth Yin, Lecturer in law, Edith Cowan University
Share this article
If Clive Palmer pursues his claim against the Western Australian government in the High Court, and wins, he's still got a big legal hurdle to overcome.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Facebook antitrust battle escalates tensions between government, Big Tech
~ The U.S. Capitol violence could happen in Canada — here are 3 ways to prevent it
~ Russian Cosmism: a national mythology against transhumanism
~ Superbugs have an arsenal of defences — but we've found a new way around them
~ What's next after Bridgerton? 5 romance series ripe for TV adaptation
~ 3 reasons to study science communication beyond the West
~ The cicada's deafening shriek is the sound of summer, and humans have been drawn to it for thousands of years
~ US Capitol riot: the myths behind the tattoos worn by 'QAnon shaman' Jake Angeli
~ How should schools teach kids about what happened at the US Capitol on Jan. 6? We asked 6 education experts
~ Why ‘free speech’ needs a new definition in the age of the internet and Trump tweets
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter