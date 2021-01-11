3 reasons to study science communication beyond the West
By Lindy Orthia, Senior Lecturer in Science Communication, Australian National University
Dan C H Hikuroa, Senior Lecturer, University of Auckland
Ehsan Nabavi, Lecturer in Science and Technology, Australian National University
Francesca Rochberg, Distinguished Professor of Near Eastern Studies, University of California, Berkeley
Paula DeVos, San Diego State University
All cultures have communicated their knowledge in diverse and marvellous ways throughout time. Failing to see the significance of this is racist and lazy.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 11, 2021