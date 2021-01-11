Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US Capitol riot: the myths behind the tattoos worn by 'QAnon shaman' Jake Angeli

By Tom Birkett, Lecturer in Old English, University College Cork
The defining image of the storming of the US Capitol on January 6 was undoubtedly that of a bare-chested man posing resplendent in a horned fur hat and face paint. Images of him in his weird costume have been shared across the globe – he seems to perfectly encapsulate the absurdity of the mob takeover of America’s sacred seat of power.

The individual in question has since…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


