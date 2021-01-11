Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How should schools teach kids about what happened at the US Capitol on Jan. 6? We asked 6 education experts

By David Schonfeld, Director, National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement, University of Southern California
Kei Kawashima-Ginsberg, Director, Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement in the Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life, Tufts University
Kyle Greenwalt, Associate Professor of Education, Michigan State University
Paula McAvoy, Assistant Professor of Social Studies Education, North Carolina State University
Sarah Stitzlein, Professor of Education and Affiliate Faculty in Philosophy, University of Cincinnati
Tiffany Mitchell Patterson, Assistant Professor of Secondary Social Studies, West Virginia University
Teachers shouldn't avoid this topic, no matter how uncomfortable it might make them to discuss it with children and teens.


© The Conversation -


