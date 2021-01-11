Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The COVID-19 pandemic may change spectator sports forever as stadiums sit empty

By Kevin Wilson, PhD Student, Recreation and Leisure Studies, University of Waterloo
Share this article
Some sports facilities are both a point of civic pride and a financial burden on taxpayers. The COVID-19 pandemic will further impact the way these facilities are constructed and managed.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Facebook antitrust battle escalates tensions between government, Big Tech
~ The U.S. Capitol violence could happen in Canada — here are 3 ways to prevent it
~ Russian Cosmism: a national mythology against transhumanism
~ Superbugs have an arsenal of defences — but we've found a new way around them
~ What's next after Bridgerton? 5 romance series ripe for TV adaptation
~ What Clive Palmer must now ask himself: would China's 'bastards' buy a mine from him?
~ 3 reasons to study science communication beyond the West
~ The cicada's deafening shriek is the sound of summer, and humans have been drawn to it for thousands of years
~ US Capitol riot: the myths behind the tattoos worn by 'QAnon shaman' Jake Angeli
~ How should schools teach kids about what happened at the US Capitol on Jan. 6? We asked 6 education experts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter