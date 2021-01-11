Tolerance.ca
Fifty years ago, Japan's most famous writer committed suicide after a failed coup attempt – now, new photos add more layers to the haunting act

By Kirsten Cather, Associate Professor, The University of Texas at Austin College of Liberal Arts
Like a Rorschach test, the incident offers limitless interpretations. But newly published photographs of Yukio Mishima in his final weeks alive show an artist obsessed with scripting out death.


© The Conversation


