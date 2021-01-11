Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Business debt: hidden advantage for giant firms means economy has been K-shaped for decades

By Sandy Brian Hager, Senior Lecturer in International Political Economy, City, University of London
Joseph Baines, Lecturer in International Political Economy, King's College London
When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, it seemed like the day of reckoning for over-stretched corporate borrowers was finally at hand. For years, pundits and policymakers had been warning about a dangerous build-up of the debt of “non-financial firms”, meaning all those that aren’t in finance, insurance or property.

According to an OECD…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


