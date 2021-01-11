Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How an obscure 1909 novella that foretold the internet can guide us through the latest lockdown

By Dan Taylor, Lecturer in Social and Political Thought, The Open University
With the third national lockdown under way, how can E.M. Forster's neglected masterpiece help us survive the next few months?


