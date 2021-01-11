Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indian cartoonist could be jailed for cartoons about India’s supreme court

By DBastard
Share this article
NewsFollowing last month’s Indian supreme court decision to authorize a “contempt” case against a New Delhi-based cartoonist over a series of cartoons satirising the court, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) urges the judges in charge of the case to respect the right to free speech as proclaimed in India’s constitution and to dismiss these absurd proceedings.The supreme court gave the go-ahead on 18 December for contempt of court proceedings against Rachita Taneja in connection with three cartoons on her


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Fifty years ago, Japan's most famous writer committed suicide – now, new photos add new layers to the haunting act
~ 18 million US children are at risk of hunger: How is the problem being addressed and what more can be done?
~ Vitamin K: A little-known but noteworthy nutrient
~ Why does grammar matter?
~ Consumer electronics have changed a lot in 20 years – systems for managing e-waste aren't keeping up
~ How to turn plastic waste in your recycle bin into profit
~ Delaying second COVID-19 vaccine doses will make supplies last longer but comes with risks
~ Fired for storming the Capitol? Why most workers aren’t protected for what they do on their own time
~ COVID-19 response shows how an informal rule of law plays a supporting role in society
~ Six tips for looking after your new puppy, according to science
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter