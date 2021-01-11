Tolerance.ca
18 million US children are at risk of hunger: How is the problem being addressed and what more can be done?

By Heather Eicher-Miller, Associate Professor of Nutrition Science, Purdue University
David Himmelgreen, Professor of Anthropology, University of South Florida
Diana Cuy Castellanos, Assistant Professor of Dietetics and Nutrition, University of Dayton
Kecia Johnson, Assistant Professor of Sociology, Mississippi State University
An estimated 1 in 4 US children have trouble getting enough to eat at least sometimes. We asked four scholars for their insights..


© The Conversation -


