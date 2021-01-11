Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Who’s who in Joe Biden’s cabinet

By Julie M Norman, Lecturer in Politics & International Relations, UCL
It was fitting that, the day after supporters of outgoing president Donald Trump stormed into the Capitol Building in Washington DC, president-elect Joe Biden chose to announce his nominee for the key role of attorney general. In naming federal judge Merrick Garland (as well as a supporting cast of highly credentialled jurists as Garland’s deputies and associates) Biden stressed that his nominees would act to restore “the honor, the integrity,…


© The Conversation -


