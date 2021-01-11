Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why paying people to tolerate wildlife is not the magic bullet for conservation

By Alexander Richard Braczkowski, Scientist at Resilient Conservation Group, Griffith University
Christopher O'Bryan, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, The University of Queensland
Duan Biggs, Senior Research Fellow Social-Ecological Systems & Resilience, Griffith University
Julien Fattebert, Post-doctoral Research Associate, University of Wyoming
Martine Maron, ARC Future Fellow and Professor of Environmental Management, The University of Queensland
Human-wildlife conflict is a complex issue globally. Whether it’s mountain gorillas stealing bananas from farmers on the edge of Bwindi National Park in Uganda, or a pack of grey wolves raiding a cattle pen in western Montana, thousands of people navigate their lives alongside unwanted neighbours daily.

This forced coexistence creates friction as it often pits people’s livelihoods against the conservation…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


