Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South African politicians, not bureaucrats, stand in the way of a professional civil service

By Mcebisi Ndletyana, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Johannesburg
The post-COVID-19 world will demand that governments do more with less, or at least spend within their means. Economic activity has ground to a halt. In South Africa’s case, the country was in bad shape even before the pandemic.

COVID-19 coincided with the downgrading of the country’s credit status to junk. More than three million people have since lost…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


