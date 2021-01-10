Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sydney Festival review: politics of care in Force Majeure's The Last Season

By Kate Maguire-Rosier, Honorary Associate, Department of Theatre and Performance Studies, School of Literature, Art, and Media, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, University of Sydney
Share this article
Review: The Last Season, directed and choreographed by Danielle Micich, Force Majeure at Sydney Festival

The only moment bodies touch in Force Majeure’s austere The Last Season comes like an urgent heartbeat. But an embrace between an adult and a child that ought to comfort appears to suffocate and smother, the larger body controlling the other like a puppet.

This sinister touch feels all the more despairing in the context of a pandemic that prohibits tactile exchange, as if touch…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Giant ancient sharks had enormous babies that ate their siblings in the womb
~ Battlegrounds: highly skilled Black African professionals on racial microaggressions at work
~ Impeaching Trump a second time is a complex and politically risky act. Here's how it could work
~ 3 things we can do now to help people with disability prepare for disaster
~ The U.S. Capitol raid was a failed self-coup previously seen in dying regimes
~ Unis want research shared widely. So why don't they properly back academics to do it?
~ Even with a vaccine, we need to adjust our mindset to playing the COVID-19 long game
~ The commuter's paradox: there's something to gain in the space between home and work
~ The pandemic killed Trinidad & Tobago's 2021 Carnival, but soca music keeps the spirit alive
~ Why Trump's challenges to democracy will be a big problem for Biden
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter