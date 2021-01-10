Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
3 things we can do now to help people with disability prepare for disaster

By Michelle Villeneuve, Associate Professor, University of Sydney
Disability-inclusive disaster planning means people get support matched to their needs, frees up emergency services and makes emergency managers’ jobs easier. It boosts disaster resilience for everyone.


