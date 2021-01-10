Even with a vaccine, we need to adjust our mindset to playing the COVID-19 long game
By Robert Hoffmann, Professor of Economics and Chair of Behavioural Business Lab, RMIT University
Swee-Hoon Chuah, Professor of Economics, University of Tasmania
With many more months of lockdowns, mask mandates and quarantining in our futures, the government needs to get its messaging just right and we all need to manage our expectations appropriately.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, January 10, 2021