Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The commuter's paradox: there's something to gain in the space between home and work

By Meg Elkins, Senior Lecturer with School of Economics, Finance and Marketing, RMIT University
Robert Hoffmann, Professor of Economics and Chair of Behavioural Business Lab, RMIT University
For many of us, one of the upsides of 2020 was being freed from the grind of the daily commute.

For the 40% of the workforce able to “telecommute”, COVID-19 social distancing measures saved us an average of about an hour a day – and much more for those of us living in the outer suburbs…


© The Conversation -


