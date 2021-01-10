Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After a record 22 billion-dollar disasters in 2020, it's time to overhaul US disaster policy – here's how

By A.R. Siders, Assistant Professor, Disaster Research Center, University of Delaware
Allison Reilly, Assistant Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Maryland
Deb Niemeier, Clark Distinguished Chair and Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Maryland
NOAA released its list of climate and weather disasters that cost the nation more than $1 billion each. Like many climate and weather events this past year, it shattered the record.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


