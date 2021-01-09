Tolerance.ca
A scholar of American anti-Semitism explains the hate symbols present during the US Capitol riot

By Jonathan D. Sarna, University Professor and Joseph H. & Belle R. Braun Professor of American Jewish History, Brandeis University
The crowds that stormed the US Capitol on Jan. 6 were not just engaged in an effort to support Trump. The symbols they carried were of an extreme form of anti-Semitism.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


