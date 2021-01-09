Dummy's guide to how trade rules affect access to COVID-19 vaccines
By Ronald Labonte, Professor and Distinguished Research Chair, Globalization and Health Equity, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Brook K. Baker, Professor of Law, Northeastern University
A waiver on some intellectual property rules at the WTO for COVID-19 vaccines would ensure more equitable access, but wouldn't solve all the problems facing developing countries.
- Saturday, January 9, 2021