Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dummy's guide to how trade rules affect access to COVID-19 vaccines

By Ronald Labonte, Professor and Distinguished Research Chair, Globalization and Health Equity, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Brook K. Baker, Professor of Law, Northeastern University
Share this article
A waiver on some intellectual property rules at the WTO for COVID-19 vaccines would ensure more equitable access, but wouldn't solve all the problems facing developing countries.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ A scholar of American anti-Semitism explains the hate symbols present during the US Capitol riot
~ Trump Administration Again Weakens LGBT Protections
~ Twitter permanently suspends Trump after U.S. Capitol siege, citing risk of further violence
~ A scholar of American anti-Semitism explains the hate symbols present at the US Capitol
~ Five tips to get reading again if you've struggled during the pandemic
~ Far-right activists on social media telegraphed violence weeks in advance of the attack on the US Capitol
~ By inciting Capitol mob, Trump pushes U.S. closer to a banana republic
~ Federal leaders have two options if they want to rein in Trump
~ Trump-inspired mob at U.S. Capitol follows a familiar path of election violence
~ The US Capitol has been stormed before – when British troops burned Washington in 1814
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter