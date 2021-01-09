Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump Administration Again Weakens LGBT Protections

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The picture shows the emblem of the United States Department of Health and Human Services. © Tim Brakemeier/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images With less than two weeks left in office, the administration of US President Donald Trump has finalized yet another rule rolling back nondiscrimination protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people seeking the services of health and welfare programs funded by the US Department of Health and Human Services. Previously, a federal regulation expressly prohibited health and welfare programs receiving federal…


