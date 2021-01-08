Tolerance.ca
Twitter permanently suspends Trump after U.S. Capitol siege, citing risk of further violence

By Philip Mai, Co-director and Senior Researcher, Ryerson Social Media Lab, Ryerson University
Twitter has permanently suspended the account of the U.S. president, saying Donald Trump's tweets glorified the violence of the siege on the Capitol.


