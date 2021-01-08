Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five tips to get reading again if you've struggled during the pandemic

By Alexandra Paddock, Lecturer in English and Assistant Senior Tutor, University of Oxford
Kirsten Shepherd-Barr, Professor of English and Theatre Studies, University of Oxford
Share this article
Want to read more but feel overwhelmed or struggle to find the time? Here are five tips to help you on your way.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Twitter permanently suspends Trump after U.S. Capitol siege, citing risk of further violence
~ A scholar of American anti-Semitism explains the hate symbols present at the US Capitol
~ Far-right activists on social media telegraphed violence weeks in advance of the attack on the US Capitol
~ By inciting Capitol mob, Trump pushes U.S. closer to a banana republic
~ Federal leaders have two options if they want to rein in Trump
~ Trump-inspired mob at U.S. Capitol follows a familiar path of election violence
~ The US Capitol has been stormed before – when British troops burned Washington in 1814
~ After a record 22 billion-dollar disasters in 2020, it's time to make US disaster policy more effective and equitable – here's how
~ What's the purpose of university? Your answer may depend on how much it costs you
~ How city roads trap migrating fish
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter