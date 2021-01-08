Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The US Capitol has been stormed before – when British troops burned Washington in 1814

By Matthew Ward, Senior Lecturer in History, University of Dundee
When supporters of Donald Trump stormed into the US Capitol in Washington, it wasn't the first time this had happened. The last time was during a British invasion in 1814.


© The Conversation -


