Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Takeovers: a tidal wave of buyouts is coming in 2021 – here's what it means

By Karl Schmedders, Professor of Finance, International Institute for Management Development (IMD)
Patrick Reinmoeller, Professor of Strategy and Innovation, International Institute for Management Development (IMD)
Luxury goods giant LVMH has completed its US$15.8 billion (£11.6 billion) mega-deal to buy famous American jeweller Tiffany & Co. LVMH, which owns Louis Vuitton, originally agreed to pay US$16.2 billion for Tiffany in 2019, but the market has sufficiently changed since the pandemic that it was able to talk down the premium.

It’s just one example of the fire that the COVID-19 pandemic has ignited in many industries. There has been a surge


