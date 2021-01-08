Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How will vaccines affect the length of England's lockdown?

By Peter Sivey, Reader in Health Economics, Centre for Health Economics, University of York
James Gaughan, Research Fellow, Health Economics, University of York
England has gone into a tough lockdown to halt spiralling COVID-19 hospitalisations and relieve pressure on its health system. The prime minister, Boris Johnson, has said the new lockdown will last at least seven weeks, but it’s safe to assume that, with many hospitals near…


